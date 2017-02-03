Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Needles and other drugs paraphernalia have been found in Farnborough, following recent reports of people also finding empty laughing gas canisters.

Get Hampshire reported last week that nitrous oxide capsules had been discovered in King George V Playing Fields and in a field in Cove, off Minley Road.

Following the article, a number of readers got in touch to say they are more concerned about the number of discarded needles they see around the town.

One reader said: “Our dog trod on a used needle on the M3 bridge on Fernhill Road – luckily it didn’t penetrate the skin but we did have to call the emergency vet.

“A second time, I found a package from a needle exchange programme in the bushes just by my house, again on Fernhill Road. Inside was heroin paraphernalia, including used spoons, needles and a sharps box.

“I reported it to the police but they weren’t really interested. We called the council who came and took it away. The photo is the needle our dog trod on.”

Another said their neighbour had found needles near Rother Road.

They added: “She [the neighbour] came to my door and burst into the house and said she found this bag full of hypodermic needles, wraps and things.

“I asked her where did she find it and she said it was in the garage area.”

Needles have also been found between Costa and TK Maxx in Farnborough Gate Retail Park.

Councillor Ken Muschamp, Rushmoor Borough Council’s cabinet member for business, safety and regulation, said: “We would urge anyone who finds a needle to let us know as quickly as possible with as much information as they can about the location – as needles are so small they can be difficult to find.

“Once we are notified we would deal with their removal urgently and usually within one hour. They can let us know through our customer services number, 01252 398399.

“It is important that members of the public do not try and pick up the needles themselves or put them in litter bins, as this can put members of the public and our contractors at risk.

“There is also information about this on our website at www.rushmoor.gov.uk/syringes.”

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary, said: “If anyone has any concerns about drug-related activity they are advised to call us and report it on 101.”