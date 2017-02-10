Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Nepalese restaurant in Farnborough has held its 18th anniversary event, and raised more than £4,000 for charities in the local are while doing so.

Gurkha Palace, in Farnborough Road, which was recently crowned the News & Mail series’ Best Bites winner for 2016, held a raffle, auction and even a game of bingo during its celebratory event on Sunday (February 5), which also included an evening meal.

The restaurant alternates the charities it donates at each anniversary between those based in Nepal and locally run charities, with money raised at this year’s event going to the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice in Farnham and Aldershot charities Mike Jackson House and Parkside.

After the earthquake in Nepal in 2015, the restaurant raised more than £14,000 for the reconstruction of Mahendra Lila Higher Secondary School in Gorkha, Nepal.

The event was attended by Sir Gerald Howarth MP, Ambassador of Nepal to UK Dr Durga Bahadur Subedi, Mayor of Rushmoor Cllr Jacqui Vosper, deputy chief of mission to the Nepal Embassy Sharad Raj Aran and former Mayor Cllr Martin Tennant.

At the event, Aldershot MP Sir Gerald Howarth said a few words to toast the special anniversary.

“May I congratulate you Surya on 18 years of business," he said.

"It is a fantastic achievement and you have grown this business up - the line of awards on the wall just shows the good work you have done, and the £14,000 you have raised for charities in that time shows your commitment to the community.”

Restaurant owner Surya Gurung said he was delighted with the amount raised and thanked customers for their generosity.

“The event was a great success raising £4,200 for three local charities: 50% to Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Farnham and the remaining amount split equally between Jackson House and Parkside both in Aldershot," he said.

“As you know we have been alternating the donations between Nepal and UK local charities from our charity events every year and we are greatly pleased to be supporting the three local charities we have chosen this year.

“The real stars of the evening as always were our loyal customers and our profound thanks to them for their whole-hearted support to the causes!

“On this occasion, we would like to thank our amazing staff for their hard work day-in and day-out and our wonderful customers for their unwavering support throughout the past years!”