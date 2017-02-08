Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic woes for Farnborough motorists could soon be over following an announcement that £8million will be pumped into improvements to the road network.

Hampshire County Council announced last week that it is investing the cash to combat congestion in the town, improve safety and journey times, as well as ‘unlock economic growth in the area’.

The investment in the ‘Farnborough Corridor’ will be part of at total of £209m the council has approved to spend improving roads and infrastructure across the county over the next three years.

The proposals were approved by executive member for environment and transport, Councillor Rob Humby, who said: “This planned investment programme would see us make use of Government grants, bids and developer contributions over the next three years to improve transport infrastructure for people who live and work in Hampshire.

“The number of new schemes planned in this period demonstrates the county council’s ability and experience in successfully leveraging national funds for the benefit of Hampshire.

“Our capacity and expertise allows us to deliver a large scale, high quality programme of improvements such as this – which will also attract economic growth and spend in the county.”

The Farnborough Corridor scheme will aim to deliver capacity improvements at a number of congestion bottlenecks on key transport corridors that link Farnborough town centre and business/retail parks in the area with the wider strategic network, including the M3 via Junction 4 and A331 via Bradfords roundabout/ Lynchford Road.

Consultations and studies are under way to determine where to make the improvements, with work at the A325 Farnborough Road at the Pinehurst, Clockhouse, Ham & Blackbird and Bradfords roundabouts and at the A325/Highgate Lane junction, the A327 at Elles Road/Meudon Avenue at Sulzers Roundabout and the A3011 Lynchford Road corridor all under consideration.

County wide, major highway schemes make up half of the proposed investment (£100m), including seven new projects expected to start in the next couple of years, depending on external funding.

Road and bridge maintenance makes up the other half (£108m) of the planned budget, which will be spent on highways maintenance, including pothole repairs and road resurfacing.

The remaining budget is set aside for the county’s Flood Risk and Coastal Defence Programme. The authority is also working closely with the Environment Agency to harness national funding so efforts can be concentrated where they are needed most.

Cllr Humby added: “Although we have to make some difficult decisions about where to prioritise resources, we are acutely aware that Hampshire’s highway network is critical to the economic success of Hampshire and a significant contributor to the national economy.

“Investment in vital transport infrastructure not only improves day-to-day travel for residents and businesses in Hampshire but also unlocks potential economic growth to help the county thrive in the future.”

A final decision on Hampshire County Council’s budget for 2017/18 will be made by the full county council on February 16.