A female cyclist was rushed to Frimley Park Hospital after a crash at West Heath Roundabout in Farnborough on Friday (February 10).

The incident took place at 9.17am, with the road being blocked off as a result.

Police have also said the car involved in the collision was a Mazda.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary said: "We were called to a collision involving a cyclist and a car on the West Heath Roundabout at 9.17am.

"Female cyclist injured and was being treated at the scene by ambulance. Car was a Mazda. Road was blocked."

A spokesperson from South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "We were called just before 9.20am to reports of a female cyclist in a collision with a car.

"We sent two ambulances to the scene and were joined at the scene by one of the air ambulance's road vehicles.

"They worked together to treat the cyclist, who was approximately in her 50s and who was believed to be suffering from a head injury and was treated before being taken as a priority to Frimley Park Hospital ."

Local bus company Stagecoach reported delays to its bus services 2, 9 and 10 of up to 30 minutes as a result of the incident.

The bus company reported at around 10.30am that the roundabout had reopened and services were returning to normal.