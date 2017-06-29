Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire at a school in Farnborough on Friday (June 23) was started deliberately, the headteacher has revealed.

Three crews from Rushmoor fire station were called to Fernhill School, in Neville Duke Road, which was evacuated after a fire broke out in a toilet block at around 11am.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Peter Collins confirmed there had been no serious injuries and that an investigation would be carried out by Hampshire Constabulary.

“You will be reassured to know that all of our systems and procedures worked well and the situation was very quickly attended to by the fire service,” Mr Collins said.

“Throughout the time we were managing this, the students were excellent and showed tremendous respect for the emergency services and the job they had to do.

“It appears that the fire was started deliberately. However, I am unable to comment further other than to reassure you that police are investigating the incident.”

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said that five teenage girls were treated at the school on Friday for the effects of smoke inhalation.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said that three people were taken to Frimley Park Hospital following the fire, including two teenage girls.

(Photo: Rushmoor Fire Station)

However, Mr Collins told parents on Monday (June 26) that it was “business as usual here at school”.

“Thankfully, none of our students were seriously injured and the damage to school property was contained to a small area of the school,” he said.

“We will be working with Hampshire County Council this week to make repairs where damage has occurred.”