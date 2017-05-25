Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Standards have fallen at a Farnborough school, inspectors have found after their latest visit.

St Peter’s Church of England Aided Junior School, in Church Avenue, has been rated as "requiring improvement" following an inspection in March by education watchdog Ofsted.

An inspectors’ report published this month said the school, which was rated "good" in 2013, had "not maintained the good quality of education since the previous inspection".

The report said this drop in performance was largely due to "significant and frequent" changes of staffing at all levels.

“The quality of teaching requires improvement because teachers make insufficient use of assessment information to plan their lessons,” the report said.

“This means the work provided for pupils is too easy for some and too hard for others.”

The inspectors found that pupils "do not make enough progress" in writing and maths, while also showing "weak basic skills" in spelling and punctuation.

In some classes, they noted, the curriculum was too narrow and gave pupils few opportunities to study subjects other than English and maths in any depth.

Pupils’ standards in science were below those of other pupils nationally, they added.

“Subject leaders do not have the skills to provide effective support for teachers,” they said.

“They do not have the time to visit classrooms to find out where their support is needed."

The school’s development plan was "not focused precisely enough" on the problem areas and some staff and parents were not clear about the direction of the school, it was noted.

“School leaders and governors have taken action to improve teaching,” the report said.

“However, more needs to be done to secure consistently good progress for all pupils.

“A significant minority of parents expressed concerns about pupils’ behaviour. They did not feel that school leaders always acted promptly.”

The inspectors found that pupils were "polite and friendly" and that they received "stimulating opportunities for learning and playing" in the school’s grounds.

Headteacher Alison Good said: “We are grateful to Ofsted for their thorough report, which highlights clear areas where improvement is needed as well as lots of positives about the life of the school.

“We are naturally disappointed with the overall grading, but remain determined to do the very best for our children.

“We are confident that, as staff and governors, we have the right team in place to implement the improvements which the Ofsted inspection report requires and beyond.

“We will be working with the local authority and the Diocese of Guildford to achieve the necessary improvements.

“We would like to thank parents for their ongoing support throughout this process.

“In addition to the publication of the report, we have held a meeting for parents to discuss the report and to detail our plans to bring the improvement we all seek.”