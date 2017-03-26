Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Farnborough schools are to receive almost £13,000 from a fund set up to offset the environmental impact of Farnborough Airport.

Farnborough Grange Nursery and Infant School and Southwood Infant School will benefit from the Farnborough Airport Community Environmental Fund.

Set up in 2001 and administered by Rushmoor Borough Council (RBC), the fund is generated from a levy on aircraft take-offs and landings at the airport.

Farnborough Grange was awarded £5,000 towards the running of a cycle club and “balanceability” training for its reception and Year 1 and 2 pupils.

The cash will be used for training and buying family tricycles with child seats and cycle helmets, as well as for the repair of donated bikes by Aldershot-based charity The Source.

The aim of the project is to encourage families at the school to get cycling and become more involved with healthy exercise and lifestyle changes.

It will offer free loan bikes and family tricycles for families, encouraging them to get out and about exploring the local area’s cycle routes.

The project will also improve access to jobs for parents who don’t drive or have regular access to a car. The school has earmarked almost £3,000 for the project from its funds.

Southwood Infant School was awarded £7,796 to build a replacement trim trail which will be used by all of its 130 pupils.

The money will be used to replaced worn matting with an all-weather area around the existing trim trail, using a rubber safety surface made from recycled forklift truck tyres.

The school and its PTA has put £4,000 towards the project. The current trim trail is not used as the surface is perishing and there are drainage problems.

Councillor Martin Tennant, RBC’s cabinet member for environment, said: “These are fantastic projects which will benefit a lot of young children.

“The balanceability scheme will help children and their families get fit and stay mobile.

“A lot of schools have trim trails and children love them, so we are happy to help Southwood Infant School get a new one installed to help children stay fit and healthy.”

The fund is open to groups based within three miles of Farnborough Airport.

Grants can be given to community or environment-based projects which improve green or open spaces, natural habitats or activities with an emphasis on outdoor education.

For more information about the airport fund and other grants administered by RBC, go to www.rushmoor.gov.uk/grants.