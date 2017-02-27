Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A school in Farnborough has been graded as "good" by the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted) following a recent inspection.

Ofsted, which regulates services that care for young people across the country, sent inspectors to The Wavell School, in Lynchford Road, Farnborough , last month to carry out a short inspection.

The inspector's report states: “The school’s ‘care to challenge’ motto encapsulates appropriately the day-to-day work of your school community.

"Wavell is a harmonious school where everyone pulls together to do their best. A recent visitor described coming to your school as like joining ‘a large family’.

"You have high expectations, and take decisions based on what is right for your pupils and the community. This is a very inclusive school, where each pupil’s progress and personal development really matters.

"Pupils make good progress across the curriculum, as a result of good teaching and support. They are appropriately challenged and want to do well. Pupils of all abilities participate well in focused and purposeful lessons."

It adds: "Safeguarding and pastoral care are the foundation of this school.

"Pupils feel safe and strongly value the support they receive."

The school's headteacher, Amanda Rowley, was delighted with the findings of the Ofsted report.

“Thank you to all our parents for their overwhelming positive support," she said.