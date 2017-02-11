The video will start in 8 Cancel

A sports and social club in Farnborough has made a desperate appeal for new members so it can raise the funds it needs to redecorate.

Cody Sports & Social Club, in Old Ively Road, can provide a venue for a wide range of sporting and social activities, including archery, bowls, chess, cricket, football, pentanque, netball and tennis.

It has a club house with lounge, function room and bars that are equipped to support social activities of quiz nights, live music, indoor games nights, and a venue for meeting, parties, dinners, presentation, training course hosting.

It also hosts practice nights for a number of further organizations from orchestras and rock bands to yoga, craft and flower arrangements.

The club has access to car parking to support over 100 vehicles.

Tam Jones, 72, a retired civil servant from Farnborough who is now secretary at the club, said: “The club opened in 1946/47 as a sports and social club for what was then the National Gas Turbine Establishment.

“It then closed and QinetiQ took over about 20 years ago.

“Since then it has still been running as a private members club but open to anyone to join.

“We had a couple of thousand workers who all used it, the place was busy and people used it regularly as they all became members but nowadays it’s died off a bit.

“A new committee has just taken over running the club and we are trying to breathe new life in to it.

“Memberships have been falling off and we want to recruit active new members.

“A lot of people in the area don’t know we are here as it’s secluded. A new road’s been built a few years ago so we’re a bit of a back water now but it’s a lovely location, it’s quiet and there is ample parking for everyone.”

The club is now desperate for new members.

“We are keen to appeal for active new members who will take part in the activities and the different sports we have down here," he said.

“We have improvements to make and don’t have the money to do these at the moment but hopefully with new members we can do that.

“With new members supporting the club we can take care of it and keep it up and running for the members.

“It has a group of die hard members who have been members for 50 years some of them and they would love to see it stay there.

“The club itself needs a bit of maintenance and decorating it basically.

“It’s all there it just needs a good lick of paint.”

Family membership costs £30. For more information on the club visit www.codyssc.org.uk or phone 01252 543009.