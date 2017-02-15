Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is this a new shop in Farnborough we didn't know about?

Nope, it's just an unfortunate accident after the sign for Peacocks in Queensmead had a bit of a malfunction.

While the fashion store's sign at the front of the shop is still fully lit up, the one on the side of it is no longer giving the brand's full name.

The sign is now only half-lit, with its first three letters no longer showing.

It may be a cocks and bull story, and while you * could* say the store should "give PEAs a chance", but the malfunction has certainly left shoppers unable to PEA-lieve their eyes.

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

@sophjasmine tweeted: "The 'pea' in the peacocks sign isn't working so it says 'cocks' in bright lights #farnborough."

The malfunction isn't the first time a shop in Farnborough has suffered an unfortunate signage issue.

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

In 2015 Farnborough Pool Supplies lost one of its letters in strong winds .

Peacocks is yet to respond to Get Hampshire's request for comment.