A new restaurant will open in Farnborough this spring as part of the town’s ongoing redevelopment.

The award-winning Karali Group, one of the UK’s leading food franchisees, is bringing the first in a new dining concept to Farnborough.

Casual diner Sticky Sisters has taken a 10-year lease on a 2,600 square feet unit for its first restaurant at The Meads shopping centre. The diner will be situated in the mall leading to Queensmead from Vue cinema.

Last year, Empress ward councillor Gareth Lyon raised concerns at the number of vacant units in the town centre , despite St Modwen’s multi-million pound redevelopment scheme to transform it.

As well as the seven-screen Vue, St Modwen has so far delivered a new Sainsbury’s superstore, a Travelodge hotel, a gym, 70 town centre apartments and new facilities including toilets and the Shopmobility scheme for customers, plus improvements to the town centre pedestrianised area.

Sticky Sisters, which will offer chicken wings as its signature dish, will also serve a wide selection of sauces, vegetarian options, desserts, drinks and milkshakes.

Philip Robins, senior development manager at St Modwen, said: “This is a great addition to our line-up of leading brands in the town centre and the fact that Sticky Sisters has chosen The Meads as the location from which to launch its brand is real testament to the potential of the town centre.

“The addition of a new seven-screen Vue cinema and the successful opening of several new shops and eateries such as Prezzo is really making a difference and we are talking to other prospective new operators for the remaining restaurant units, as well as retailers for other opportunities in The Meads.”