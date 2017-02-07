The opening of a new toy store in Farnborough at the weekend caused 'traffic chaos' on nearby roads, motorists have said.
Smyths Toy Superstore officially opened its doors in Farnborough town centre on Saturday (February 4).
And the celebrations continued on Sunday when the store offered the chance to meet special guests Catboy, Owlette and Gekko.
Customers were also given free face-painting, candy floss and goody giveaways as they were welcomed into the store.
The new store will join south east branches in Ashford, Crawley, Milton Keynes, Reading and Slough.
The national children's toy retailer was confirmed as a newcomer to the Princes Mead shopping centre back in March 2015.
But several people tweeted to say the extra traffic had caused difficulties on the roads over the weekend.
But others said the store will be great news for the town.
A spokesperson from Smyths Toys Superstores said: "We are delighted with the response to our store opening this weekend at our new Farnborough store.
"We had Barbie, the My Little Pony bus and LEGO Batman, Batgirl and Robin entertaining the crowd.
"Our DJ, face painting, goodie bags and candy floss went down a treat also.
"We look forward to servicing the area with the latest and greatest range of toys, baby, outdoor and gaming products."
Address
Princes Mead Shopping Centre, Farnbourough, GU14 7LT
Normal opening hours:
Monday - 9am-8pm
Tuesday - 9am-8pm
Wednesday - 9am-8pm
Thursday - 9am-8pm
Friday - 9am-8pm
Saturday - 9am-7pm
Sunday - 10am-4pm
Bank holidays - 10am-6pm