Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The opening of a new toy store in Farnborough at the weekend caused 'traffic chaos' on nearby roads, motorists have said.

Smyths Toy Superstore officially opened its doors in Farnborough town centre on Saturday (February 4).

And the celebrations continued on Sunday when the store offered the chance to meet special guests Catboy, Owlette and Gekko.

Customers were also given free face-painting, candy floss and goody giveaways as they were welcomed into the store.

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

The new store will join south east branches in Ashford, Crawley, Milton Keynes, Reading and Slough.

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

The national children's toy retailer was confirmed as a newcomer to the Princes Mead shopping centre back in March 2015.

But several people tweeted to say the extra traffic had caused difficulties on the roads over the weekend.

But others said the store will be great news for the town.

A spokesperson from Smyths Toys Superstores said: "We are delighted with the response to our store opening this weekend at our new Farnborough store.

"We had Barbie, the My Little Pony bus and LEGO Batman, Batgirl and Robin entertaining the crowd.

"Our DJ, face painting, goodie bags and candy floss went down a treat also.

"We look forward to servicing the area with the latest and greatest range of toys, baby, outdoor and gaming products."

Address

Princes Mead Shopping Centre, Farnbourough, GU14 7LT

Normal opening hours:

Monday - 9am-8pm

Tuesday - 9am-8pm

Wednesday - 9am-8pm

Thursday - 9am-8pm

Friday - 9am-8pm

Saturday - 9am-7pm

Sunday - 10am-4pm

Bank holidays - 10am-6pm