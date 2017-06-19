Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work is under way to clean water mains in Farnborough to safeguard the quality of drinking water.

South East Water engineers arrived on Monday (June 12) for a three-week project affecting homes in the GU14 8 postcode area.

It is part of ongoing maintenance on the company’s underground mains.

The flushing process involves directing water through pipes to draw sediment deposits, such as iron and manganese, out of the network.

This is to remove naturally-occurring, harmless deposits that build up over time and can temporarily cause discoloured water.

South East Water’s distribution manager, Paul Mann, said: “Flushing from the start to finish of our network is a very effective way of cleaning the inside of our water mains.

“At the end of its journey, the flushed water containing these deposits is directed into the drains to be recycled.

“We appreciate customers may have concerns about this water appearing to run to waste, but we only draw through our pipes as much as we need.

“We stop flushing once we can see the whole system is running crystal clear as usual.

“During the flushing process, customers may notice a reduction in water pressure and possibly some discolouration.

“This is temporary and can be solved by running the kitchen tap until the water runs clear.”

For more details, go to www.southeast water/mayfield.