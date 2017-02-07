Video will play in

Farnborough's X Factor duo Reggie ‘N’ Bollie have been axed from Simon Cowell’s Syco record label.

The pair signed to the label a month after finishing as runners-up to Louisa Johnson in the 2015 X Factor final.

Cheryl’s act released just two singles under Syco, with the pair’s second release, called Link Up, failing to make any impact on the charts.

Confirming the news, a spokesman for the record label said: “Reggie ‘n’ Bollie are no longer working with us. We wish the guys the best of luck for the future.”

Reggie ‘N’ Bollie also took to Twitter to say they’re not at all fazed by getting the chop from Simon Cowell’s label.

“We’re finally independent n it feels f**king right #WeCallOurOwnShots #HappyNewMonth2Uall,” they tweeted.