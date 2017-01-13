Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five men have appeared in court in connection with a brawl outside The Funky End pub in Aldershot , during which a man received cuts to his torso.

Billy Matthews, 37, of Eashing Lane, Godalming , Eli Matthews, 45, of Ladysmith Place, Bordon, Jimmy Matthews, 18, of Cobbetts Close, Normandy , Lewis Matthews, 18, of Eashing Lane, Godalming, and Eli Saunders, 20, of Lower Weybourne Lane, Badhsot Lea , all faced charges of violent disorder when they appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday (January 11).

Jimmy Matthews also faces one charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and one of possession of a bladed article in public, following the incident on March 20 last year.

All five denied the charges against them during a plea and trial preparation hearing before Judge Andrew Barnett.

A trial date of July 26 was set and all five were granted unconditional bail.

A sixth man, who was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following the incident, has not been charged and faces no further action.