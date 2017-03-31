Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Fleet Bollywood curry night has raised thousands of pounds to help pay for prostate cancer screening sessions for men.

Held at WE Restaurant as part of fundraising activities for Paint Fleet Blue Week, the event raised more than £5,000.

The evening was attended by guest speaker Simon Bott, urology consultant at Frimley Park Hospital , who explained more about its pioneering work on MRI scanning, while TV presenter and DJ Mike Read was the celebrity guest.

Entertainment included the Karisimi Dance Troupe Belly Dancers and Bollywood dancing from Fleet Dazzles.

A raffle and charity auction were also held.

Emma Molyneux, owner of Experience Ladieswear who organised the week, said: “Councillor Sharyn Wheale suggested a campaign to support prostate cancer and it is great to see, yet again, that businesses and the wider community in Fleet have come together to put on a week of fundraising to support this great local cause.”

Councillor Wheale, a Hart district councillor and county councillor for Fleet, said: “The Fleet Lions prostate cancer screening programme has the potential to save the lives of many local men so I am delighted to support this campaign and to be able to use my local Hampshire County Council grant to support Paint Fleet Blue Week and the vital work that the Fleet Lions do with their Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) screening programme.”

(Photo: Kevin Ahronson Photography)

Flags made by the team at Sew Busy and blue bunting were put up along Fleet Road with many shops decorating their windows.

Businesses and schools took part in fundraising activities including a late night shopping evening, craft sale, ladies lunch and mufti days.

Other events included a Blues Brothers tribute night, a fishing match and events in local clubs and societies.

Some 250 men took advantage of free PSA blood testing hosted by Fleet Lions in May 2016.

Graham Drayton of Fleet Lions Club said: “We are delighted to have raised over £5,000 as each PSA screening session costs about £5,000.

“With our next sessions on April 6 and 27, we can’t wait to find out how much has been raised throughout the week.

“Paint Fleet Blue will enable us to offer more sessions and, as early detection vastly increases survival rates, we know this vital screening programme will save lives.”