Moves to make Fleet a Business Improvement District (BID) could secure additional funding of £750,000 over five years, it has emerged.

Since July 2015, Fleet Business Forum has been working on a proposal for the town to become a Business Improvement District with businesses due to vote on the proposal in March.

A BID is a business-led and funded partnership working to implement projects that benefit an area and its businesses.

It is set for a period of five years, which can be renewed by a vote of the members.

A BID in Fleet would provide services to local businesses in addition to those provided by Hart District Council , Fleet Town Council, the police and other service providers.

It would be owned and run by local businesses and be funded by a 1.5% levy payable by all business within the defined BID area.

A BID would only start after a successful ballot of businesses in Fleet.

'Tough place to do business'

Fleet Business Forum chair, Emma Molyneux, said: “The High Street is a tough place to do business right now.

“Despite Fleet being an affluent town and one of the best places to live in the country, many other towns nearby have access to additional funding.

“Businesses are also missing out on the opportunities to work more closely together to benefit businesses in every sector.

'Help our town thrive'

“Voting yes for a Business Improvement District in Fleet means we can take control of our trading environment and deliver projects to secure the economic development of our town.

“Whether you are an independent business or a large national, a retailer, restaurant or provide services to other businesses, the BID will support you and help our town thrive.”

Formed in April 2015, Fleet Business Forum is a group of local businesses who care passionately about the town and want to see more people visit it for shopping, eating out, meeting up with friends and for leisure activities.

The forum is supported by Fleet Town Council, Fleet Future, Hart District Council and Hampshire County Council .

Membership is free and the group is always looking for more members to join.

Click here for more details.