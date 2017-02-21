Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fleet traders have been out in force spreading the word about the benefits of making the town a Business Improvement District (BID).

Fleet Business Forum hosted a special drop-in event in the Hart Shopping Centre on Wednesday (February 15) for people to find out more about the proposal, which would bring an investment of £750,000 into the town over a five year period.

Businesses in the proposed BID area will receive their ballot papers on February 24 and will have until March 23 to vote on the proposal and activities outlined in the Fleet BID Business Plan.

Emma Molyneux, chairman of the Fleet Business Forum and owner of Experience ladieswear in Fleet, said: “This is a huge opportunity for us to take control of our trading environment and deliver projects which will make a real difference in Fleet, whether that is bringing more people into the town, providing more business support or improving the experience for businesses and visitors to the town.

“BIDs have been established successfully in over 260 towns and cities throughout the country and, by voting yes, businesses will be voting to save the high street and make a big difference in Fleet over the next five years.”

The BID display in the Hart Shopping Centre will remain until February 24.

Fleet Business Forum has been working on the proposal since July 2015.

A BID is a business-led and funded partnership working to implement projects that benefit an area and its businesses.

It is set for a period of five years, which can be renewed by a vote of the members.

A BID in Fleet would provide services to local businesses in addition to those provided by Hart District Council , Fleet Town Council, the police and other service providers.

It would be owned and run by local businesses and be funded by a 1.5% levy payable by all business within the defined BID area.

'Care passionately'

Formed in April 2015, Fleet Business Forum is a group of local businesses who care passionately about the town and want to see more people visit it for shopping, eating out, meeting up with friends and for leisure activities.

The forum is supported by Fleet Town Council, Fleet Future, Hart District Council and Hampshire County Council .

Membership is free and the group is always looking for more members to join.

