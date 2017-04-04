Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traders have voted for Fleet to become a business improvement district (BID).

The move will bring an investment of £750,000 into the town over a five year period.

Since autumn 2015, Fleet Business Forum has been working on a proposal for Fleet to become a BID to deliver services and activities over and above those provided by local councils and other service providers.

A BID is a business-led and funded partnership working to implement projects that benefit an area and its businesses.

It is set for a five year period, which can be renewed by a vote of members.

The Fleet BID will provide services to local businesses in addition to those provided by the Hart District Council , Fleet Town Council, the police and other service providers.

Owned and run by local businesses, it will be funded by a 1.5% levy payable by all business within the defined BID area.

Voter turnout for the Fleet BID was 126 (37%), with 87 voting in favour (69%).

'Really make a difference'

Emma Molyneux, chairman of the Fleet Business Forum, said: “We are delighted that businesses have voted for Fleet to become a business improvement district which means that, as a business community, we will have the opportunity to take control of our trading environment and really make a difference creating a competitive Fleet fit for business now and in the future.

“Members of the Fleet Business Forum have worked tirelessly on this project for nearly two years and the future for Fleet BID is now about ambition and action, with proposals which will encourage business to thrive.

“I also believe it will increase the sense of pride, community and cohesion that Fleet prides itself on.

“Next begins the hard work of setting out this positive, confident and most importantly, achievable series of projects for the short, medium and long term improvement of Fleet.”