Kathryn Hopper has been crowned this year’s Fleet Carnival princess.

The 11-year-old Heatherside Junior School pupil beat off stiff competition from a host of other hopefuls to take the title during a disco in the Memorial Hall, Church Crookham .

Kathryn’s flower girls will be Molly Hatch, six, from Heatherside Infant School, and Bonnie Collins, four, from Tweseldown Infant School.

Fellow Tweseldown pupil Arthur Marshall, five, was chosen as the carnival prince.

All four will take centre stage during this year’s Fleet Carnival, which runs from June 30 to July 2, with the colourful grand procession on July 1.

Fleet Carnival chairman Claire Brown said: “It was great to see so many children turn out for the disco.

“The hall was filled with lots of happy little faces all eager to be crowned as the 2017 royalty.

“The judges had a very tough job and we thank them for taking time out of their day to take part in the selection disco.”

“The 2016 carnival princess, Amy Beresford, and flower girls, Lois Charlton and Tilly Beresford, came along to welcome their successors.”

The judging panel was made up of Sarah Faulkner from event sponsor, Gemini Hair Studio, Roxanna Laken, Anne Collins, Yasmin Scares from headline sponsor, Everyone Active, and Lesley Bull from the 2017 charity Surrey and Hampshire Borders Riding for the Disabled.

“Each year we are very grateful to our event sponsors as it allows us to put on this event,” added Claire.

“A huge thank you to Gemini Hair Studio for sponsoring the prince and princess disco and also to our confirmed supporters, Flowers by Becky and Stafford Tailoring.”