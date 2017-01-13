Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Homes and gardens in the Calthorpe area of Fleet will no longer be in danger of flooding with raw sewage during storms, thanks to an £11 million Thames Water scheme.

The new sewage pumping station in Hitches Lane, opposite Calthorpe Park School, replaces a smaller facility at nearby Grove Farm and will protect nearby properties from flooding.

It has been designed with added capacity to handle the waste water from any future developments in the area.

Homes in Hitches Lane have suffered flooding over the past 10 years when storms overwhelmed sewage tanks at Grove Farm, forcing the combined storm and domestic water out of manholes.

The situation reached crisis point in the severe weather of December 2013 and January 2014, with complaints of human waste, toilet paper and sanitary products turning up in gardens.

The new facility’s vastly increased 5,000 cubic metres capacity will enable it to cope with the most extreme weather events.

'Challenge'

“For the vast majority of the time the huge tank will be virtually empty as the sewage flows through the station on its way to the Fleet treatment works,” said Paul Mallows, head of the Morrison Galliford Try joint venture (MGjv) team that built the plant for Thames Water.

He said building the station has been a challenge for Thames Water, which had to minimise noise and disruption for local residents plus staff and children at Calthorpe Park School.

The company held drop-in sessions and sent out regular letters and emails to keep the community informed of progress. It took on board feedback from residents during construction, using a shorter crane for maintenance and providing more landscaping and higher hedges to screen the plant.

Mark Taylor, Thames Water’s head of programme delivery, said local residents and Calthorpe Park School will now be protected against sewer flooding associated with the kind of weather event that happens only once in every 30 years.

'Very proud'

“The construction work involved some significant engineering challenges and the site team should be very proud of how they overcame these while remaining highly sensitive to the needs of the community and the school,” he added.

Tom Aspinall, customer and continuous improvement manager at Thames Water, said the official opening on Thursday symbolised two important things.

“Firstly, the £11m investment is a clear example of our commitment to significant investment in its infrastructure where it is required and, secondly, it emphasises how we are working closely with local authorities, in this case Hart District Council,” he said.

“This is an excellent example of this as our relationship goes from strength to strength.”

Hart Council chairman Tim Southern, who officially opened the new facility, said: “This pumping station is testament to what good communication and working in partnership can achieve.

“It is great to see that Thames Water has listened and taken on board the issues and concerns raised by local councillors in the area, the result of which is this fantastic new piece of infrastructure.”

'Benefit many local people'

Councillor Steve Forster, Hart’s cabinet member for environmental and technical services, said: “This is on budget and on schedule and will benefit many local people – in particular around Tavistock Road.

“Thames Water worked really effectively with our team, led by Susanna Hope, on the design, minimising disruption during construction, and final landscaping.

“It’s one of a number of local infrastructure upgrades that Hart District Council is delivering for residents.”