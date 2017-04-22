Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Community group Fleet Future has said a fond farewell after three years of working hard for the town.

The group is closing down after successfully delivering on its mission. The small brigade of hard working volunteers has accomplished a lot in its short history.

Formed in 2012, its first job was to consult with Fleet residents and develop a plan based on the feedback.

The result was the 2013 Fleet Town Plan with 17 recommendations – and Fleet Future members are proud that many of these have now been delivered.

“People said there should be more town centre events to bring life to the town, so Fleet Future helped introduce the highly successful Fleet Fashion Show and the popular Fleet Food Festival, now an important part of Fleet’s calendar,” said group chairman Michael Butcher.

“We also developed the idea for the well supported Fleet Film Club, which is now being organised and delivered by a “spin off” group of that name."

'Working with local experts'

He continued: “The need for better information about footpaths and cycleways was identified as part of the consultation and, working with local experts, the Fleet Community Map project was developed to provide all this information on-line.”

Fleet Future also supported the formation of the Fleet Business Forum to meet the request that businesses work together for the benefit of the town.

It is also closely involved with the Fleet Neighbourhood Plan project being run by Fleet Town Council.

Fleet Future members were also asked to join Hart Council’s “task and finish” group reviewing car parking facilities across the district.

“As a result of this review, new parking charges have now been rolled out and plans agreed for a pay-on-exit system for one of the major town centre car parks,” said Mr Butcher.

“The Town Plan contained several proposals for improvements to public transport in Fleet."

'Sense of accomplishment'

He continued: “Having won a grant from the government’s “First Steps” programme to look specifically at community transport, Fleet Future brought together representatives from the town and district councils, Communicare and Buses In Fleet to develop proposals for those without their own transport.

“This group is now looking at the wider provision of transport in Fleet and is working with the Transport In Hart community group.”

Mr Butcher added: “Having accomplished our objectives, or passed the baton on to spin-off groups, Fleet Future is closing down with a sense of accomplishment.

“I would like to thank all our members for their hard work and would also like to thank everyone who we have worked with for the tremendous support they have given us during the past few years.

“We wish our town every success in the future.”