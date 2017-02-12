The video will start in 8 Cancel

Runners taking part in this year’s Fleet Half Marathon can discover more about the event during a special promotion day.

Race organisers Fleet and Crookham Athletic Club are joining forces with three race partners - Brooks, Alton Sports and Everyone Active - to stage the session in the Hart Leisure Centre, Hitches Lane, Fleet, on Sunday February 12 from 10am to 3pm.

It will be a chance to meet the race organisers, ask any questions about the race day, training before hand and see the medal.

“It is also an opportunity for local runners to find out more about Fleet and Crookham AC and how to continue their running with us after the race,” said Fleet Half Marathon race director Penny Abbott.

There will also be a chance to learn how to volunteer on the day as a ‘race maker’ and meet the team and find out about membership of Everyone Active, who manage the Hart Leisure Centre.

Those attending can also take part in free gait analysis and sports bra fitting performed by expert staff from Brooks Running UK and Alton sports, who will also be offering promotional and free gift offers.

The race takes place on March 17.

