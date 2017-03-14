Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as thousands of runners take to the streets for the 36th Brooks Fleet Pre-London Half Marathon on Sunday (March 19).

Race organisers are advising drivers to allow extra time for their journeys after securing a rolling closure with roads reopening as soon as possible after runners have passed.

Among the roads being closed are Reading Road North, from the Oatsheaf pub to Tavistock Road, which will shut from 9.30am and is expected to reopen at about 1.30pm.

Race director Penny Abbott said: "The race committee is keen to assist local and passing traffic to avoid any unnecessary hold-ups by giving plenty of warning.

“You will have noticed the yellow signs around town preparing road users for temporary road closures and restrictions.

“More signs will go up on the weekend of the race indicating diversions; however it is advisable to plan your journey to avoid the course between 9.30am and 1.40pm on the day.

“Make sure you plan your alternative route on the day or why not come along and support the runners? Look at the course map for the best spectator spots to cheer on your family, friends and local runners.

“ Hart District Council and Hampshire Highways have approved a full road closure on the route. These closures and restrictions are in place to protect the runners, supporters and volunteers.

"Our volunteers play a big part in the running of the event, they man the water stations, marshal and clear any litter on the course. Please respect our volunteers; we couldn’t do it without them.”

The 13.1-mile course will take runners from Reading Road North through Fleet and surrounding villages and back to the finish line in Calthorpe Park.

The race starts at 10.30am following a warm up in Calthorpe Park taken by the juniors of Fleet and Crookham Athletic Club.

This year there will be a change to the route, with race organiser reverting to one last used in 2010.

Instead of going through Crookham Village and Crookham Road, the final few miles will turn runners into Hitches Lane, along Fitzroy Road and the very bottom section of Tavistock Road before returning back into Calthorpe Park.

There is also a minor change on the first loop of the town, with runners going through Stockton Avenue to get to Elvetham Road.

Road closures

Road closures are listed below. Please note: The reopening time is the anticipated reopening time and could change.

Reading Road North 9.30am-1.30pm

Tavistock Road 9.30am-10.40am

Merivale 10.25am-10.40am

Leawood Road 10.30am-10.45am

Crookham Road (eastbound) 10.30am-12pm

Fleet Road 10.30am-11.40am

Elvetham Road 10.30am-11.15am

Minley Road (B3103 towards Minley) 10.45am-12pm

Blackbushes Road (westbound away from Fleet) 10.50am-12.15pm

Rotten Green Road 10.55am-12.30pm

Pale Lane 11am-12.30pm

A323 (Hartley Wintney to Fleet) 11am-12.45pm

Pale Lane 11am-1pm

Pilcot Road 11.05am-1.15pm

Hitches Lane 11.20am-1.30pm

Fitzroy Road 11.25am-1.40pm

Tavistock Road (between Fitzroy Road and Reading Road North) 11.25am-1.40pm

Partial closures

On some sections of the course, drivers will be able to travel in the opposite direction to runner. The following roads will be open in one direction:

Reading Road North

Fleet Road (at the bottom)

Minley Road

Blackbushes Road

A323

Hitches Lane

Places to watch

Oatsheaf crossroads

Fleet Road

Elvetham Roundabout / Reading Road North

Blackbush Road / Pale Lane

Barley Mow

Queens Head, Dogmersfield

Crookham Village

Calthorpe Park, the finish line

For more information go to http://fleethalfmarathon.com .