While many people are busy with Christmas shopping and wrapping presents, organisers of the annual Fleet Half Marathon have extra work on top of their own festive plans.

Penny Abbott, director of the race on March 17 next year, said: “Somehow everyone involved with the organisation of the race seem to do this on top of their Christmas shopping and in many cases their own running and racing.

“Plans are progressing well for the run and there are so many behind the scenes tasks that those taking part will not realise happen.

“Medals and goody bags are being made as we speak, race numbers are being printed and signage, road closures and diversions are being planned, as well as many other tasks and bookings.”

Race organisers Fleet and Crookham Athletic Club say a revision to the latter part of the 2017 route will make the main town centre more accessible earlier, which is good news for those residents wanting to shop or eat in the town centre on the day.

“Each year we do consider feedback we have received from both runners and residents,” said Penny.

“The event will always cause some disruption on the day but with good advanced warning signs and communication via the local press and social media, everyone should know when and where the town and surrounding area will be affected and can plan their day accordingly to avoid the few hours when there is disruption. We thank everyone for their support.”

Race organisers said they are ‘delighted’ to be supporting the Fleet Pond Society during the 2017 race.

“So many local runners enjoy running around the Fleet Pond area and it is a great local area to discover,” said Penny.

“Why not run the half marathon and get sponsorship for the Fleet Pond Society?”

Other race partners include Brooks, the international running brand, Everyone Active, BMW Barons Farnborough, Alton Sports, Mackenzie Smith estate agents, The Park Club, The Snowboard Shop and Amey.

'Don't be shy'

Fleet and Crookham Athletic Club welcomes local runners who are targeting the event in March to go along to their club nights and train with other local runners of all abilities.

“Don’t be shy, pop down to our club HQ at the Peter Driver sports field in Church Crookham any Tuesday or Thursday at 7pm,” said Penny.

“Online entries are over half full now so enter today to avoid disappointment.”

To enter online, visit www.fleethalfmarathon.com.