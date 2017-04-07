Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fleet ’s long-standing Hampshire county councillor has decided to stand down due to “serious health issues”.

After 12 years serving the people of Fleet at County Hall in Winchester, Conservative Sharyn Wheale has announced she will not be seeking re-election at the May elections to concentrate on her “health issues and continual medical treatment”.

Cllr Wheale, who has also served 27 years on Hart District Council , declined to comment on the exact issues for personal reasons.

Announcing her decision in a letter to the North East Hampshire Conservative Association, Cllr Wheale said that “after much thought” she had advised Hampshire County Council leader Roy Perry that she will not be seeking re-election as the county councillor for the Fleet Town Division.

“Following much soul-searching I have decided that given my serious health issues and continual medical treatment I am still receiving, I must step aside and let another person contest the seat for the party,” she added.

“I have been extremely honoured to represent my constituents and have very much enjoyed serving the people of Fleet.

“I am proud of all I have achieved in 12 years at County Hall and I would like to very much thank all of those I have represented for their continual support.

'Great privilege'

“It has been a great privilege to work on their behalf.

“I will continue as a full and loyal member of the Conservative team on Hart District Council.”

Cllr Perry said he was “very sorry” to learn that ill-health has obliged Cllr Wheale to stand down.

He added: “She has been an outstanding and hard-working member of the county council, always ensuring the voice of Fleet is well heard and heeded.

“We wish her very well.”

Steve Forster, Hart District Council’s cabinet member for environmental and technical services, has been chosen as the Conservative candidate to represent Fleet in the May county council elections.