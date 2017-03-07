Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Future plans for Fleet’s flagship community and entertainment centre have come under fire from a senior councillor.

Fleet Town Council (FTC) is asking residents if they want to see The Harlington repaired, refurbished or replaced and launched a public consultation at the Fleet Road venue on Saturday (February 25).

But Conservative councillor Steve Forster is concerned.

“According to FTC, the three options have increased dramatically in cost from what was proposed last year,” he said.

“Last year for example option one (repair) was shown as costing around £1.5m, but is now £6.3m - an increase of over 400%.

“It’s now £9.9m to rebuild with the option taking up to 45 years to repay.”

Cllr Forster, cabinet member for environmental and technical services at Hart District Council, said residents do not want to be loaded with a huge tax burden for the next 25 to 45 years.

“The project demands that ‘Fleet taxpayers will foot the entire bill’,” he added.

“Like most residents, I totally support the need for The Harlington to be modernised. We want value for money but the options presented have spiralled out of control.

'Cancel the flawed consultation and start again'

“I believe the process should be revisited so that no more should be spent than what was originally proposed and residents voted for in 2016 - or just spend a few hundred thousand to redo the heating, roof and electrics, redecorate, and retain the current building and the town square.

“FTC should cancel the flawed consultation and start again, with full details. That way residents can make their decision, potentially save a lot of taxes, and properly decide how to proceed.”

In a statement, FTC said it was ‘surprised’ at the cost estimates of the repair option, but these figures come from independent professional quantity surveyors and engineers.

“The other fact that has been learnt is that construction costs are inflating at a much higher rate than general inflation, in the order of 7.5% per annum,” it added.

'Nothing is out of control'

“Since the town council put the first estimate together of £7.5m, two years ago, inflation alone has added £1.2m and to make the estimates presented to the public as robust as possible, a further 7.5% has been added for the fact that construction work would not start for another year.

“Nothing is out of control, in fact the complete opposite. Very tight control of the project is being maintained."