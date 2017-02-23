The video will start in 8 Cancel

Future plans for Fleet’s flagship community and entertainment centre are to go on show to the public.

Fleet Town Council is asking residents if they want to see The Harlington repaired, refurbished or replaced.

It will launch The Harlington Development Consultation at the Fleet Road venue on Saturday (February 25) when town council members and architects, Burrell, Foley, Fischer, will be on hand to answer questions about the three options.

An exhibition of all the options and a 3D model will be on display during the consultation period, which will run until March 18.

Fleet Town Council chairman Bob Schofield said: “As a result of what we have been told by the residents of Fleet and the users of the building in January 2016, Fleet Town Council promised residents it would engage engineers and architects to start the design work and develop three options: to repair, refurbish or replace The Harlington.

“We have now completed this and are going out to consultation to seek the public’s preferred options.

'Take part in the consultation'

“We urge the public to take part in the consultation and visit the exhibition displaying the three options during the consultation period.”

In addition to the exhibition, there will be a question and answer session at The Harlington on Tuesday March 7 when members of the public can find out more about the proposed options.

Cllr Schofield said the final choice of scheme will be announced at the Annual Residents’ Meeting on Tuesday March 28.

“Once that decision is made, the implementation of the final designs and the preparation of contract documentation for construction work will commence,” he added.

Where you can see the proposals:

Saturday’s launch will take place from 10am to 4pm.

An exhibition of the proposals will be held in The Harlington until March 18 and can be viewed from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 5pm.

There will also be an exhibition in the Hart Shopping Centre from Monday (February 27) to Thursday March 9.

The question and answer public session will be held in The Harlington on Tuesday March 7 from 7pm to 8.30pm.