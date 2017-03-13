Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A youth charity fears for its future over plans to develop Fleet’s flagship community and entertainment centre.

Fleet Town Council (FTC) is asking residents and groups if they want to see The Harlington repaired, refurbished or replaced and have launched a public consultation.

But members of Fleet Phoenix claim they will be displaced under two of the three possible options for the building.

The group, based at The Point youth centre behind The Harlington, is a youth charity with around 1,200 Fleet teenagers on their books.

It fears that under option two and three of the plans for the new Harlington there is no confirmation that The Point will remain and the charity is uncertain as to what the future holds.

The charity claims FTC has shown ‘no consideration’ to their concerns, and that they were only advised on the plans for the scheme two days before the public launch.

'Clearly worried about the future'

Managing director Charlotte Tickner said: “Our young people are clearly worried about the future of The Point.

“It serves as a tremendous community asset for Fleet’s young people who often feel disenfranchised and that there is not enough for them to do around the town.

“I am shocked at the lack of consultation that the council undertook with us.

“Informing us two days before the plans went ‘live’ is unacceptable and shows a disregard to Fleet’s young people.

“Where will they go if The Point Youth Centre is removed?

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

“I hope that a constructive conversation can be had with the council and that we can come to some agreement.

“They seem to have forgotten The Point Youth Centre is a separate building that was purpose built for the young people of Fleet in 1995.

“The Point Youth Centre has not even been factored onto the site analysis and future plans, being referred to as ‘back stage’.

“How are residents expected to make an informed decision on the future of The Harlington if they are not being presented with all the information?”

Around 25 Fleet Phoenix workers and clients raised their concerns at a recent Fleet Town Council meeting.

The Harlington development consultation runs until March 18 before the results are announced at the annual residents’ meeting on March 28.

The plans can be viewed in The Harlington or click here.

FTC has been asked for a comment about the Fleet Phoenix claims.