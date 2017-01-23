Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fleet Library is set to be closed for around three months for a major refurbishment.

Hampshire County Council announced last week that as part of its Library Strategy, it will modernise the Fleet Road library with new self-service technology.

It will also have a new accessible toilet will be installed on the ground floor and a new entrance built as customers currently can only access the library via the Harlington Centre.

The ground and first floor will also be refurbished and the library kitted out with a new IT space with coding tools and equipment. The space will be launched shortly after the Library has re-opened and if successful will be used as a model for future libraries.

The work is part of the council’s plan to reinvest £500,000 a year from the Book Fund into library buildings and technology until 2020.

The library will close for the works on January 30 and re-open on or around April 18, the council said.

Councillor Andrew Gibson, the council’s executive member for culture, recreation and countryside, said: “The new and refurbished facilities will add so much more to Fleet Library, which already plays a vital role in the community and offers so many valuable services to our residents.

“It is important that we invest in our buildings and meet the changing demands of customers and make the most of emerging technology.”

Customers will be able to borrow extra books prior to January 30, and books will not be subject to fines or charges during the closure.

Nearby libraries will remain available, and the e-book and e-magazine service is also available here.