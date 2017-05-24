Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fleet Library has reopened following a major refurbishment lasting nearly four months.

Hampshire County Council has modernised the Fleet Road building as part of a commitment to reinvest £500,000 a year from the Book Fund into library buildings and technology until 2020.

The library closed on January 30, reopening on Monday (May 15).

The ground floor has been refurbished and there have been partial works to the first floor, including self-service technology for book borrowing.

A new accessible toilet has been installed on the ground floor and a new entrance built as customers could previously access the library only via The Harlington .

The building also features a new space kitted out with IT, coding tools and equipment to help customers develop new skills which will make them more digitally aware and confident in using new technology.

(Photo: Darren Pepe)

If successful, the space will be used as a model for future libraries.

Councillor Andrew Gibson, the county council’s executive member for culture, recreation and countryside, said: “The new and refurbished facilities add so much more to Fleet Library, which already plays a vital role in the community and offers so many valuable services to our residents.

"It is important that we invest in our buildings and meet the changing demands of customers and make the most of emerging technology.”