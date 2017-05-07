Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorcycle enthusiasts roared onto an estate for the 34th Fleet Lions Club Classic Motorcycle Run and Concours on Monday (May 1).

A total of 180 bikers proudly displayed their machines to spectators who gathered at The Key car park on Fleet’s Elvetham Heath estate.

At 11am the bikers mounted their machines and headed off on a 46-mile tour of the north Hampshire countryside, which included a stop at the Four Horseshoes pub in Sherfield-on-Loddon.

On their return to Elvetham Heath, the bikes were then parked up for the judging of the ‘best in class’ competitions.

Among the bikes on display was a 1917 New Imperial, which is still roadworthy and made in the same year the Lions organisation was founded 100 years ago.

The classic motorcycle was kindly brought along by Andy Deane and surrounded by a collection of 2017 brand new Triumphs, also made near Birmingham.

Event organiser Graham Cooper said: “Numbers were a little down due to the expected heavy rain but many of these guys support the event every year so it was great to see them all again.”

Final figures are still to be ratified, but organisers hope around £2,000 will have been made on the day.

This will be used to support Farnham’s Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice and Wessex Bloodrunners, who use motorcycles to provide out of hours blood transport to the NHS.

Over the years, the event has raised more than £63,000 for various charities.