Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager suffered an injury to her face after being assaulted at a Fleet nightclub in the early hours of Sunday (February 5).

Police said the incident took place at around 2am, as the 18-year-old was on the dancefloor at Moo Moo Clubrooms in Upper Street.

They added it was reported that the teenager was assaulted by a man wearing a white T-shirt, who caused an injury to her face.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Police staff investigator Michael Longmore said: “We would very much like to speak to anyone who may have been on the Moo Moo Clubrooms dance floor around the time of this incident and who may be able to assist police.

“The dance floor was very busy at this time and there were people within close proximity of the offence.

“If you saw anything, please get in touch.”

Police said a 26-year-old man from Aldershot has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed until March 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSI Longmore on 101, quoting 44170045638, or leave an anonymous message with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.