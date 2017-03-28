Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man arrested in connection with an assault at a Fleet nightclub has been rebailed by police.

A 26-year-old man from Aldershot was arrested following an incident in which a teenager suffered an injury to her face in the early hours of Sunday, February 5.

The incident took place at around 2am, as the 18-year-old was on the dancefloor at Moo Moo Clubrooms in Upper Street.

The man was bailed until Monday (March 27), when a spokesman for Hampshire Police confirmed he had been rebailed until Friday May 12 while an investigation continues.

Detectives said it was reported that the woman was assaulted by a man wearing a white T-shirt, who caused an injury to her face.

They want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Police Staff Investigator Michael Longmore said: “We would very much like to speak to anyone who may have been on the Moo Moo Clubrooms dance floor around the time of this incident and who may be able to assist police.

“The dance floor was very busy at this time and there were people within close proximity of the offence. If you saw anything, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSI Longmore on 101, quoting 44170045638, or leave an anonymous message with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.