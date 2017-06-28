Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A preschool in Fleet which faced "imminent closure" due to an unprecedented number of children moving away from the area has now been "saved" after obtaining enough children to stay open.

Ancells Farm Community Pre-School in Falkners Close has been educating local children for 27 years, however it faced the prospect of closure earlier this month as pupil numbers continued to dwindle.

In June this year, the school launched an outreach campaign to attract more students to enrol in September and it is safe to say that the hard work has paid off.

Ancells Farm preschool manager Sue Way said she is "delighted" at the support the school has received.

She said: "We are delighted the preschool will be staying open in September.

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

"The support we have had is testament to the community spirit in Fleet.

"There are still spaces available and I would like to invite parents to make an appointment now to secure a place for next term or 2018."

On June 6, Mrs Way said more children were needed to make the school "sustainable" and explained that Ancells Farm feeds pupils into Fleet Infant School.

She said: "Children make lasting friendships here, which carry on right through to infant school.

(Photo: UGC TMS)

"These friendships offer a real sense of comfort to the children, particularly during those first days on the Ancells school bus."

The preschool has received a 'Good' rating by Ofsted and is a registered charity run by local parents.

For more information about the preschool visit their website or to arrange a visit, either call 07923 477904 or email info@ancellspreschool.co.uk.