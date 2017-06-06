Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Fleet preschool will be forced to close its doors after 27 years unless it can attract more youngsters.

Due to an unprecedented number of children moving out of the area, Ancells Farm Community Preschool currently does not have enough pupils to continue operating in September.

It is now facing a battle against time as it needs six new children to enrol by June 15 to stay open.

If not, it will have to sadly close its doors for the final time at the end of term in July.

Rated "good" by Ofsted, Ancells Farm Community Preschool has been providing high quality, early years care to local children for 27 years.

Manager, Sue Way, said: “The preschool is a registered charity, run by parents and in the heart of the community.

'Exceptional staffing team'

“It offers a home from home environment delivered by an exceptional staffing team.

“All our childcare practitioners are with us because they genuinely love children and care about our setting.

“We all passionately want to remain open but we need new children to join us and ensure we are sustainable.”

Mrs Way said the preschool is a feeder for Fleet Infants.

'Lasting friendships'

“Children make lasting friendships here, which carry on right through to infant school,” she added.

“These friendships offer a real sense of comfort to the children, particularly during those first days on the Ancells school bus.”

For more details about the preschool visit www.ancellspreschool.co.uk.

To arrange a visit, call 07923477904 or email info@ancellspreschool.co.uk.