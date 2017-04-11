Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fleet residents have raised more than £11,000 to help pay for prostate cancer screening sessions for men.

The Paint Fleet Blue initiative featured local businesses joining forces to put on a week of fundraising to say "pants to prostate cancer".

The events included a Blues Brothers tribute night, a fishing match, a late night shopping evening, craft sale, ladies lunch and mufti days in local businesses and schools.

There were also donations from events put on by North Hants Motorcycle Club, Ewshot Riding Club, Heathuns WI and many local businesses which organised activities or had collection tins during the week.

The highlight of Paint Fleet Blue week was a curry night at WE Restaurant where diners enjoyed a variety of dishes as well as Bollywood dancing, a raffle and other entertainment.

Simon Bott, urology consultant at Frimley Park Hospital, was the guest speaker, while TV presenter and radio DJ Mike Read was the celebrity guest at the event, which raised more than £5,000.

(Photo: Kevin Ahronson Photography)

More than 220 men took part in the first Fleet Lions prostate cancer screening session at Fleet Hospital last Thursday (April 6).

A second session will be held on April 27.

Graham Drayton, from Fleet Lions, said: “This is the second year our screening programme has taken place and we could not have achieved this without the generous support from Fleet Hospital and Community Friends who funded this screening.

“Raising over £11,000 from Paint Fleet Blue Week means we will be able to continue the screening programme and save more lives as early detection vastly increases survival rates."

(Photo: Grahame Larter)

Mr Drayton added: “We also could not have done this without the support of so many local businesses and individuals who gave their time and expertise for free, organised events, made and donated items or attended one of the many events.

“We are particularly grateful to Councillor Sharyn Wheale, who instigated the week, and to Emma Molyneux from Experience Ladieswear for bringing together so many people to make the week happen.”