Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for new retirement flats in Fleet town centre have come under fire from residents concerned that the town will lose an 'iconic' building.

Specialist developer, Renaissance Retirement, wants to redevelop a site called The Bailey in Branksomewood Road.

The Hampshire-based firm, which has successfully developed a scheme in neighbouring Hartley Wintney, wants to redevelop the site with one of its Cavendish schemes featuring 14 two-bedroom apartments contained in a two-and-a-half storey building.

But some residents have concerns.

One, who preferred not to be named, said: “The proposed design is ultra-modern with a ground to roof glass frontage which resembles the type of office block normally found on an industrial estate.

“For the developer, which has no connection with the area, this is a chance to make still more money; but at the expense of Fleet’s environmental heritage.

“Neighbours are vigorously opposed to the development and are lobbying Hart District Council to follow its own guidelines for the North Fleet Conservation Area and reject the proposed development.

“If Hart council does not refuse this application, which falls foul of almost the entirety of its own Conservation Area principles, it begs the question what will it turn down?”

(Photo: Pete Gardner)

Renaissance Retirement said it had already held initial talks with Hart District Council through its pre-application process.

It added formal plans could be lodged with the council’s planning department by February.

'Help address a clear need'

Simon McFarlane, associated planning director at Renaissance Retirement, said: “Given local housing pressures and an ageing population, we believe our proposals would help address a clear need while making good use of a well located, sustainable site.

“We’re very aware of the nature of the surrounding area and have been working particularly hard on the scheme’s design.

“Given that we are in the early stages of developing our plans, we’re keen to meet and talk to the community so that we can understand local views before we complete further work.”

(Photo: Pete Gardner)

Renaissance Retirement said the scheme sought to make better use of the site than at present while respecting the character of the area.

It added the accommodation would be designed around communal landscaped gardens, while on-site parking spaces within oak framed parking barns to the rear of the proposed development would adequately meet the needs of residents and their visitors.

Founded in 1997, Renaissance’s first development was at Poundbury, Dorchester, where the company was hand-picked to be the first retirement housing provider by HRH Prince of Wales.

The company has plans for a further 20 sites throughout the south.