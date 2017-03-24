Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pressure is mounting on a developer to scrap plans for new retirement flats in Fleet town centre.

Specialist developer, Renaissance Retirement, wants to redevelop a site called The Bailey in Branksomewood Road.

The Hampshire-based firm, which has successfully developed a scheme in neighbouring Hartley Wintney , wants to redevelop the site with one of its Cavendish schemes featuring 14 two-bedroom apartments contained in a two-and-a-half storey building.

But Hart District Council has received nearly 100 objections to the scheme.

Among them is Phil Burton, who said objections to demolish the ‘iconic’ home and replace it with flats were coming in ‘thick and fast’.

“The North Fleet Conservation Area Action Group is confident that several hundred residents will object by the deadline,” he added.

“Prominent reasons for objecting are the loss of an iconic family house that makes a positive contribution to the North Fleet Conservation Area and its replacement by a modernistically designed retirement complex that will be harmful to the character of the conservation area.

(Photo: Pete Gardner)

“Approval would set a dangerous precedent that could lead to the eventual declassification of the conservation area, while no parking provision for visitors or service vehicles will exacerbate an already serious parking problems on and around Branksomewood Road.

“It will lead to increased traffic flow, noise and pollution and Fleet already has more than its fair share of retirement and nursing homes.

'Out of keeping'

“The general plea to Hart Council is ‘we are fortunate to have a conservation area, so conserve it.

“The clue is in the title Conservation Area, it’s not called a ‘Knock It Down area’.”

(Photo: Pete Gardner)

Fleet Town Council has also objected, warning the development, especially the glass atriums, are out of keeping with the character of the conservation area and will have a negative impact on the street scene.

It added the development is too big for the site and the provision of balconies will create overlooking issues.

'Wholly appropriate'

But Renaissance Retirement said it has given careful consideration to the development, which it believes would not result in "material harm to the living conditions of adjoining residents."

A spokesman said: “The proposals will contribute positively to local distinctiveness and sense of place, being appropriate and sympathetic to its setting in terms of scale, height, density, layout, appearance, materials, and its relationship to adjoining buildings.

“The use of the site for a sheltered housing development is wholly appropriate at this location and the design of the proposal will make a positive contribution to the street scene that will respect and enhance the character of the conservation area.”

Hart District Council will decide the application by May 31.