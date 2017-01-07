Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for new retirement homes in Fleet town centre are to go on display.

Specialist developer, Renaissance Retirement, wants to redevelop a site called The Bailey in Branksomewood Road.

The Hampshire-based firm, which has successfully developed a scheme in neighbouring Hartley Wintney, wants to redevelop the site with one of its Cavendish schemes featuring 14 two-bedroom apartments contained in a two-and-a-half storey building.

The plans will go on show to the community during a public exhibition at The Harlington, Fleet, on Monday (January 9) from 4pm to 7pm.

Simon McFarlane, associated planning director at Renaissance Retirement, said: “Given local housing pressures and an ageing population, we believe our proposals would help address a clear need while making good use of a well located, sustainable site.

“We’re very aware of the nature of the surrounding area and have been working particularly hard on the scheme’s design.

“Given that we are in the early stages of developing our plans, we’re keen to meet and talk to the community so that we can understand local views before we complete further work.

"As a result, we hope that residents will be able to spare the time to attend the exhibition.”

Renaissance Retirement said it had already held initial talks with Hart District Council through its pre-application process.

It added formal plans could be lodged with the council’s planning department by February.

Renaissance Retirement said the scheme sought to make better use of the site than at present while respecting the character of the area.

It added the accommodation would be designed around communal landscaped gardens, while on-site parking spaces within oak framed parking barns to the rear of the proposed development would adequately meet the needs of residents and their visitors.

Founded in 1997, Renaissance’s first development was at Poundbury, Dorchester, where the company was hand-picked to be the first retirement housing provider by HRH Prince of Wales.

The company has plans for a further 20 sites throughout the south.

For more details about the Fleet proposals, call Renaissance Retirement on 01425 474674.