Calthorpe Park School in Fleet is to get a new £3.75m sports hall thanks to a major cash injection.

A contribution of nearly £2 million towards the scheme has been approved by Hampshire County Council, with Hart District Council set to follow suit.

County council leader Roy Perry approved Hampshire’s share of capital funding for the project at his executive member for policy and resources decision day on Thursday (March 9).

He said: “The health and education of Hampshire’s children is of the utmost importance, which is why we’re delighted to work in partnership with Hart District Council to ensure sporting facilities at Calthorpe Park School are fit for the future.

“A 1970s outdated leisure centre is currently on the site, and will be replaced by a new modern sports hall exclusively for school use, which will be more efficient and compact and help pupils lead active healthy lives.

“This is an excellent example of our two local authorities working together to provide improved and modern facilities for residents in Hampshire.”

The new sports hall will be built by Hart District Council, with £1.875m funding from Hampshire County Council and up to the same amount match-funded by the Hart.

Hart District Council leader Stephen Parker said: “We welcome the decision of the county council to commit to the partnership, and the joint funding of the new sports hall for the school.

“This will be in addition to the new community leisure centre we are building nearby to replace the outdated existing facility on the school site and makes best use of Hart’s recent experience of this kind of contract.

“Both are significant investments in modern sports and leisure facilities for Fleet residents.”

Hart’s cabinet is due to consider a report about the project on April 6.

The new sports hall is planned to be completed in the spring of 2018 to meet the school’s current and future needs.

Pupil numbers at the Hitches Lane school have recently grown with 300 more places, and a further expansion is being considered to meet predicted population growth.

The county council said demolition of the existing redundant leisure centre will provide an ideal site for an extension to the school, if and when necessary.

Hart District Council will oversee the management of the sports hall project.

Building work on the new Hart Leisure Centre, which will be available for public use, is nearing completion on land opposite the school.