Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fleet Town Council has decided not to increase its share of council tax this year.

It means a 0% increase in the Fleet Town Council tax for 2017-18.

The council says this has been achieved by ‘good fiscal management ensuring that the services and facilities of the council improve whilst embarking on some very large projects within Fleet’.

Council chairman Bob Schofield said: “We are committed to making Fleet a better place to live and we are pleased that, against the local/national trend, Fleet residents will not have an increase from Fleet Town Council for 2017-2018.

“Apart from the normal operating costs of the council, a ring fenced amount has been set aside from the precept for the Harlington development , which is currently being consulted upon.”

However, Fleet residents will have to pay nearly £70 more a year when council tax bills drop through their doors from April 1.

The total bill for an average band D home has shot up from £1,557 to £1,624 after Hampshire County Council , the police , fire service , and district council all staked their claims for their services.

The final demand was revealed on Thursday (February 23) when Hart District Council set its share of the bill.

The Conservative administration pushed through a £5 (3.19%) rise in its share of council tax to £161.84 for a Band D property.

Hart pointed out that although it collects all the council tax, it actually retains as little as 10%.

Some goes to the local town and parish councils but the greatest share goes to Hampshire County Council (£1,133.10 for a Band D property), along with the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner (£165.46), and Hampshire Fire and Rescue (£63.84).