Fleet Town FC will pay tribute to their much-missed chairman Steve Cantle during their eagerly-awaited clash with neighbours Farnborough .

What is billed as Fleet’s biggest home match for years will see The Blues battle against local rivals Farnborough FC , a fixture originally postponed from Boxing Day as a mark of respect for Mr Cantle.

He died suddenly at his Fleet home on Friday December 23 from a suspected heart attack.

The local derby was again postponed due to bad weather on January 24 and will now be played on Tuesday February 28.

The teams play in the Evo-Stik League Southern and after a recent winning run, Fleet Town look set to remain in the division while high-flying Farnborough are chasing a promotion spot.

Fleet Town FC vice-chairman Richard Whittington said: “This is our big match in more ways than one.

“As a local derby it was always going to be the fixture of the season - now with Steve Cantle’s passing it will make it doubly so.

“It was a clash Steve was really looking forward to.

“The boys as always will be giving it 100% to do Steve and our club proud.”

The match will kick off at 7.45pm at Fleet’s Calthorpe Park ground.

Mr Cantle leaves a wife, Alison, daughters Mary and Polly, and a son, Jack.

Paying tribute, Polly said her ‘lovely’ dad was ‘kind, welcoming, funny, witty and very down to earth’.

Mr Cantle, who had a business career in medical publishing, had lived in the Fleet West area with his wife and family for more than 20 years.

Since 2002 he had actively organised and promoted boys and girls sports in the town and received a Hart Voluntary Action award for this work.

He was also a member of Fleet Town Council.