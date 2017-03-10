Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cash strapped Fleet Town FC has issued an urgent appeal for a new chairman and financial backers after the players were told they will not be paid for ‘the foreseeable future’.

It follows the passing of much-missed former chairman Steve Cantle, who sadly died suddenly at his Fleet home on Friday December 23 from a suspected heart attack.

Richard Whittington, secretary and vice-chairman at Fleet Town FC, said: "Steve’s untimely death has left a massive hole in the club emotionally but particularly financially and we are only now discovering the true financial input of Steve.

"He was in no uncertain terms bankrolling the playing budget."

Mr Whittington thanked manager Craig Davis, his staff and the players for staying with the club, despite the fact that they were informed at the beginning of February that there would be no money to pay them.

“Their performances since Christmas have been fantastic and I am proud to be associated with them so thank you boys,” said Mr Whittington.

“The players and manager have been fantastic and we have only lost one or two even though they have been told that they won’t be paid for the foreseeable future.

“The situation at the club is that we desperately need help both financially and by way of bodies to help on match days and to join the committee to help raise funds for the club.

'Difficult times'

“We have been looking and asking for a new chairman to lead us through these difficult times and several fans have been very generous in making donations to the club to ensure that matches go ahead.

“There are many people who are necessary to enable a match to take place and we as a committee cannot do everything as well as hold down our own everyday jobs.”

Mr Whittington said all the committee are volunteers and other people are needed to make sure that Fleet Town FC continues for years to come.

“That is the paramount concern,” he added.

“We would like to pay the players, they are the ones who put the numbers through the turnstile (bums on seats) but at this moment, as the players and staff are aware, we cannot do that if it is to the detriment of the club.

“We cannot pay out what we do not have. Without support both physical and financial the club won’t survive.

'Limited reach'

“We need a new chairperson to steer the club as well as someone to invest financially but we only have limited reach.”

Anyone who can help can email Mr Whittington at richardwhittington52@gmail.com.