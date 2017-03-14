Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fleet traders are preparing to paint the town blue in a bid to "say pants to prostate cancer."

The Paint Fleet Blue initiative will run from March 20 to 25 and feature local businesses joining forces to put on a week of fundraising to help pay for prostate cancer screening sessions for men.

The events include a Blues Brothers tribute night, a fishing match, a late night shopping evening, craft sale, ladies lunch and mufti days in local businesses and schools.

There will also be donations from events put on by North Hants Motorcycle Club, Ewshot Riding Club, Heathuns WI and many local businesses who are organising activities or will have collection tins during the week.

Fleet Lions will hold a street collection in Fleet on Saturday (March 25).

Some 250 men took advantage of free Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) blood testing hosted by Fleet Lions in May 2016, with the next prostate screening sessions being held on April 6 and 27.

The highlight of Paint Fleet Blue week will be a curry night at WE Restaurant on March 21 where diners can enjoy a variety of dishes as well as Bollywood dancing, a raffle and other entertainment.

Simon Bott, urology consultant at Frimley Park Hospital , will be the guest speaker, while TV presenter and radio DJ Mike Read will be the celebrity guest.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

Fleet county councillor Sharyn Wheale is among those supporting the initiative.

She said: “Having seen how the community came together to make Paint Fleet Pink week (in aid of Frimley Park Hospital’s Breast Care Appeal) such a huge success in 2015, I was very keen to see another event to support prostate cancer screening, which has the potential to save the lives of many local men.

“I am delighted to be able to use my local Hampshire County Council grant to support Paint Fleet Blue week and the vital work that Fleet Lions do with their Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) screening programme.”

Emma Molyneux, who owns Experience Ladies Wear, has organised the week.

“Yet again, the business community in Fleet are working together to put on a week of fundraising, this time to support the Fleet Lions prostate cancer screening programme," she said.

“Through various projects over the years, businesses in Fleet and the community have really come together to raise much needed funds and support great local causes.”

For more details about the event click go to www.paintfleetblue.co.uk .