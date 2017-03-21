Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Olympic gold medallists will officially open Fleet’s new flagship £23 million leisure centre.

Hockey hero Alex Danson and swimming star Rebecca Adlington will join Hart District Council chairman Tim Southern in cutting the ribbon to open the state-of-the-art Hart Leisure Centre on Saturday April 1 at 10am.

Everyone Active will be managing the facility on behalf of the council, with the two organisations helping Hart residents to improve their health and wellbeing.

The centre will boast a range of new facilities, including three swimming pools, a 130-station gym, four exercise studios and an eight-court sports hall.

There will also be a climbing wall, sauna, steam room and multiple outdoor sports pitches.

Cllr Southern said he was ‘very pleased’ and looking forward to be able to showcase the new leisure centre to residents at the April 1 open day.

“This is an impressive building and the facilities inside are the most modern and state-of-the-art available today,” he added.

“The project is one of the biggest investments the council has made and it reflects our commitment to health and wellbeing in the district.

“My thanks to all project partners, especially Everyone Active and Willmott Dixon, for delivering this centre on time and on budget.”

The open day will be a chance for visitors to tour the new complex, which has been built opposite the old leisure centre in Hitches Lane, and try out a number of free activities, including gymnastics and group exercise taster sessions, gym challenges, children’s face painting and entertainment, and swim sessions in the three new pools.

David Love, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “I’m really proud of the new centre and can’t wait to open the doors to the public.

“While the old centre has served the community fantastically for years and given us some brilliant memories, the new centre is a facility for the whole community to be proud of and enjoy for years to come.

“We want as many people as possible in the community to be part of the opening.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet some world-class sports stars as well as enjoy the fantastic facilities on offer.”

The new centre has been built by Willmott Dixon. Deputy managing director Richard Poulter said the company was looking forward to celebrating the opening.

“It will provide fantastic facilities for the community for generations to come and we are very proud to have been part of its story so far,” he added.

Swim hat design winner

Meanwhile, a local school girl has won a competition to meet her idol at the leisure centre opening.

Everyone Active launched a competition for local school children to design a swim hat, with the winner invited to meet double Olympic champion, Rebecca Adlington, on April 1.

Twelve-year-old Emma Jones from Calthorpe Park School drew the winning design, which was chosen by Rebecca herself.

Emma is a passionate swimmer and a huge fan of Rebecca’s. She will now get to join her idol at the open day, where the pair will become the first two people to jump into the new pool.