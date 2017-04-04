Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Olympic gold medallists have officially opened Fleet ’s new flagship £23 million leisure centre.

Hockey hero Alex Danson and swimming star Rebecca Adlington joined Hart District Council chairman Tim Southern in cutting the ribbon to open the state-of-the-art Hart Leisure Centre on Saturday. (April 1).

Cllr Southern said: “I was very pleased to open this new leisure centre to our residents and showcase these modern and state-of-the-art facilities. The project is one of the biggest investments the council has made and it reflects our commitment to health and wellbeing in the district.”

Rebecca Adlington joined competition winner Emma Jones to be the first to jump into the pool and start a host of water-based activities for more than 100 local children.

Swimmers got to try their hand at synchronised swimming and water polo, as well as well as race against former Olympians Cassie Patten and Craig Figes.

Visitors had the chance to step up and score a goal against Alex Danson, who found glory in Rio as part of Team GB’s gold medal winning women’s hockey team, as well as enjoy a host of free, family-friendly activities such as gymnastics taster sessions, children’s face painting and group exercise classes.

(Photo: Les Williams)

Double Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington said: “Hart Leisure Centre is a great facility for the whole community to enjoy. The open day was really fun and gave everyone the opportunity to see and try the extensive range of activities available to them.

“Swimming is a really important, life-saving skill, and also a great way to keep fit and healthy. I’m delighted to see investments being made to ensure more people have the opportunity to participate in water-based activity. It really is a fantastic thing for the people of Hart to have on their doorstep.”

(Photo: Les Williams)

The new Hart Leisure Centre has replaced the old building opposite in Hitches Lane with modern, top-of-the-range equipment and facilities. As well as three new swimming pools, a 130-station gym, four exercise studios and an eight-court sports hall, the centre will introduce a range of brand new facilities, including a climbing wall, multiple outdoor sports pitches, and sauna and steam room.

(Photo: Les Williams)

Everyone Active will manage the centre on behalf of the council and together the two organisations are helping more people in Hart to improve their health and wellbeing.

David Love, Everyone Active’s area contract manager in Hart, said: “The open day was a fantastic event and we were delighted to give people the chance to see and try the new facilities for themselves. It also gave many people a once in a lifetime opportunity to compete against Olympic athletes, which is something I hope they will remember for a long time."

(Photo: Les Williams)

"The new centre’s improved design, increased provision of swimming space and enlarged activity offer means it is better equipped to cater for local people’s health and fitness needs, and shows Everyone Active’s commitment to Hart District Council’s long-established philosophy of supporting the health of its residents and ensuring they have access to top-class leisure facilities.”