Fleet’s new flagship £23 million leisure centre was forced to close to the public on Monday (April 3), just days after being officially opened by two Olympic gold medallists.

Hockey hero Alex Danson and swimming star Rebecca Adlington joined Hart District Council chairman Tim Southern in cutting the ribbon to open the state-of-the-art Hart Leisure Centre on Saturday (April 1).

But on Monday evening, centre operator Everyone Active was forced to close it due to a power cut.

Winchfield resident Kevin Spurgeon said he was at a kickboxing class at the new sports centre on Monday evening when it was cut short by the lights going out.

“Emergency lighting came on at approximately 7.30pm to 7.40pm but they had to evacuate the entire building,” he added.

“When I left at 8pm staff were turning people away as they hadn’t figured out how to get the lights working.

“They were allowing small groups of people back in accompanied by staff to get their belongings but it was quite embarrassing for the operators.”

But Mr Spurgeon, a partner at Winchfield-based Dignity Pet Crematorium, added: “In fairness, the staff did pretty well.”

Luke Charlton, general manager at Hart Leisure Centre, said: “I can confirm that at approximately 7.40pm on Monday April 3 there was a power cut at Hart Leisure Centre.

“The safety of our customers is our number one priority, and we evacuated the building as a precautionary measure.

“The centre remained closed until the power was restored on Monday evening, and reopened as normal on Tuesday morning.

“Electricians attended the site to determine the cause of the problem and completed work to ensure that, should there be another power cut, it will not affect the centre in the same way.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers during the power cut.”