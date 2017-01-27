Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Investigations in to flooding prevention have taken place in three streets in Rushmoor.

Flooding prevention schemes in the borough will be discussed at a Rushmoor Bororugh Council meeting next week.

At an Environment Policy and Review Panel meeting at the Council Offices, Farnborough , on Tuesday January 31 at 7pm, Clare Mills, flood and water manager from Hampshire County Council , the lead local flood authority, will advise the panel on the flood work being carried out in Rushmoor and future plans.

As the Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA), Hampshire County Council (HCC) has a duty to investigate significant flood events to the extent that the LLFA deem appropriate.

These are formal Section 19 Flood investigations under the Flood and Water Management Act 2010 (FWMA), although none of these have taken place in the last year.

The authority says that seven incidents of flooding have been reported in Rushmoor in the last year.

The report, which will be presented to the Environment Policy and Review Panel, states: “Hampshire County Council is currently working with the borough council and other partners to develop the understanding of past flood events, and potentially develop solutions to reduce flood risk, at a number of locations in the district.

“In March 2015 Defra indicatively allocated funding from central government’s Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management (FCERM) programme, in the period up to 2021, for the following three schemes in the borough:

Middleton Gardens Flood Alleviation – surface water runoff with overland flow from the adjacent Cove Secondary School playing fields.

Sycamore Road Flood Alleviation Scheme – surface water runoff with overland flow leading to road closures and potential property damage.

Rectory Road Flood Alleviation Scheme - surface water runoff with overland flow leading to road closures and property flooding.

“Two other schemes, Fleet Road at Cove and Church Lane East in Aldershot , have been included in the unfunded ‘pipeline’ FCERM programme for 2021/22 onwards.

“All funding allocations in the FCERM programme remain unsecured pending agreement of a full business case for any proposed scheme.”

Investigations in Rectory Road took the form of a questionnaire, which was distributed to 59 local residents and gathered 21 responses.

Although the study primarily focussed on reducing the risk of flooding to properties on Rectory Road , the recreation ground, Rectory Road, the railway bridge, the Scottish and Southern Electricity substation, and Thames Water and Network Rail assets have all been included within the area under consideration.

The study, including flood modelling, identified a potential scheme to reduce the risk of flooding from surface water runoff from the recreation ground, Rectory Road, and the railway bridge which are all interlinked.

The scheme would include a bund to the rear of those properties backing onto Rectory Road Recreation Ground and who are most at risk, and improving the culverts between Rectory Road and the railway line to enable flood water to get away.

In Sycamore Road the county council has been working with Thames Water to assess the extent to which the recently implemented Storage Shaft Flood Alleviation Scheme has been effective in reducing the risk of flooding from the combination of surface water flows and surcharging of the foul sewer seen in previous years.

In Middleton Gardens an investigation was undertaken to try and identify a viable and cost beneficial solution to reduce flood risk for Cove Secondary School and adjacent properties but concluded there were no physical interventions that met those criteria.