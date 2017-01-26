Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former England and Arsenal footballer has been enlisted to help Farnborough Football Club ‘get back on its feet’ after a recent spate of vandalism.

Paul Merson, who also played for Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and Portsmouth and is now a regular pundit on Sky Sports’ Gillette Soccer Saturday, will take part in a fundraising evening, telling stories about his colourful life in the game.

The evening will help raise money for the Cherrywood Road club after it was forced to spend around £25,000 on repairs following 20 incidents of vandalism throughout last year.

Gary Thornton, 34, from Aldershot, set up the fundraising campaign to repair the toilets, which were vandalised in December, and has since been made social secretary at the football club.

Mr Thornton told Get Hampshire: “We will be hosting an evening with Paul Merson on Saturday April 22. It’s being done to help recoup the cost of the toilets.

“It’ll be £25 a ticket and that will include a pint or glass of wine, a chicken burger and chips, comedian and a game of head or tails – where everyone touches their heads or bum; we flip a coin and the last person standing wins a prize.

“We’ll then have about 45 minutes from Paul with his football stories and there will be time for a Q&A as well.

“He’s doing a reduced rate for us to try and help out and get the club back on its feet, and it is something we’re really grateful for.

“The chairman knows him personally and gave him a call to set it up and, thankfully, he’s agreed to do it – we’re all really excited.”

Tickets went on sale on Monday. Visit www.farnboroughfc.co.uk for details.